Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The attack started around 1645GMT on Tuesday, Iranian media said at least 400 missiles had been launched so far.

In a preliminary statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was in response to the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran last month. Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut on Friday along with Nilforoshan.

The guard corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more “crushing attacks.”

It further said the attack was being carried out with the support of the army and the Defence Ministry.

'Very few injuries'