Following muted response to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and top Iranian officials over the past year, Tehran hit back on Tuesday by launching nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv. The limited air strikes focused on military targets, and no one in Israel was killed in the attack.

But the image of ballistic missiles raining down on the country, sending residents scurrying to bomb shelters, shocked many people around the world, especially because Israel's much-touted Iron Dome defence system failed to shoot down all of the rockets in time.

Though United States President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to "take the win," Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said there would be "consequences," for the attack, adding, "We have plans, and we will act in the time and place we decide."

Some analysts say what happens next in the region depends on Israel, as Iran has warned any further aggression would be greeted in kind.

Speaking to TRT World, journalist and Middle East analyst Rami Khouri said "At this stage we can’t predict whether this is part of a wider assault" planned by Iran. Though a recent statement from officials seems to indicate otherwise.

On X, Iran's mission to the United Nations said the strikes were in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon over the weekend, calling the attack a "legal, rational and legitimate response."

“They may strike again, but it’s uncertain. The case may be closed right now, but you never know what the Israelis will do next," Khouri added.

'Escalation after escalation'

For Iran, the attack was a "face saving measure" following the Netanyahu government’s "harassment, militarily and politically in the last few months," said contemporary history and Middle East politics professor at Qatar University Mahjoob Zweiri.