United Nations, New York: Mongolia has been caught in the crossfire of the West's rivalry with Russia over Ukraine war, a senior Mongolian official has told TRT World, arguing that the Western nations did not consider geographical position of the East Asian nation before sanctioning Moscow.

"We have excellent relations with Ukraine, US, EU and our northern neighbour Russia, but we are being hit indirectly, and as a developing country it's very difficult," Odbayar Erdenetsogt, foreign policy advisor to Mongolia's president, told TRT World during the just concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Mongolia is the only country that is sandwiched between these two big powers (Russia and China) and our position is very unique," Erdenetsogt said, adding "We, as a landlocked country, have been put in a very difficult situation."

Erdenetsogt said Mongolia's land links with Europe and Asia is through Russia and China — countries, he said, Mongolia cannot bypass.

The Mongolian official said costs of basic items in his country have shot up and getting imports is taking time in the country heavily dependent on Russia and China for trade, energy and security.

Mongolia imports around 28 percent of its goods from Russia and relies entirely on the country’s oil products. It is greatly dependent on China’s commodities and Chinese ports and logistics link it to global trade.

"Every trade lead time is getting longer. We cannot transport things from the European Union through Russia because of the sanctions. We cannot make our payments on time. This is not fair. We would like to prosper just like any other nation," the president's advisor said, adding the world must understand "our difficulties".