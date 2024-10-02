Wednesday, October 2, 2024

1824 GMT –– Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi has warned Israel and Iran that the country will "defend itself with all its capabilities against any threat" after Iranian missiles fired at Israel breached the kingdom's airspace.

"Jordan will not be anyone's battlefield," Safadi said in a phone call with his British counterpart David Lammy, according to a ministry statement.

More updates👇

1836 GMT –– Israel imposes curfew in Hebron citing Jewish holidays: Palestinian activist

The Israeli army has imposed a curfew, effective until Sunday, in several Palestinian neighbourhoods in central Hebron in the southern West Bank, ahead of Jewish holidays.

"The occupation army closed several neighbourhoods at 6 p.m. (1500GMT) and announced the curfew," Arif Jaber, a member of the Hebron Defence Committee (NGO), told Anadolu.

"The army prevented people from walking in the streets and forced them to close their shops. Only those returning from work were allowed to reach their homes, but they were not allowed to leave."

1802 GMT –– Emergency Gulf ministerial meeting starts to discuss regional developments

Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Hadath TV has said an emergency Gulf countries ministerial meeting has started to discuss developments in the region.

1738 GMT –– US organises flight out of Beirut as Americans seek to leave Lebanon

The United States has organised a flight from Beirut to Istanbul to allow Americans to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Miller told a press briefing that around 7,000 US citizens in Lebanon had registered with the US government to receive information about leaving the country, although not all of those are looking for assistance to leave.

The flight on Wednesday had a capacity of about 300 and carried around 100 Americans and their family members, Miller said, adding Washington had been working with airlines since Saturday to make seats available to Americans on commercial flights.

1712 GMT –– Israel 'in middle of tough war': Netanyahu

In his first comments following the death of eight Israeli officers and soldiers in battles in southern Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv is in the "middle of a tough war."

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video post on X. "We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran’s axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us," he added.

1659 GMT –– UN aims to start second round polio vaccinations in Gaza mid-October

The United Nations is making preparations to start in mid-October a second round of vaccinating some 640,000 children in Gaza against polio, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.

He said vitamin supplements would also be distributed during the vaccination campaign.

1648 GMT –– Iran 'not looking for war' with Israel: President Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian has insisted that Iran is "not looking for war" but pledged a stronger response if Israel retaliates for its missile attack.

"If it (Israel) wants to react, we will have a stronger response, this is what the Islamic Republic is committed to," Pezeshkian told a press conference in Qatar, adding: "We are not looking for war, it is Israel that forces us to react."

1641 GMT –– US does not support attack on Iran's nuclear sites: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that he does not support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites following strikes on Israel.

Biden also told reporters that there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran and said he would speak soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1633 GMT –– Qatar to continue mediation efforts to end Israeli war on Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has said that Doha will continue mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza amid a heightening of regional tensions.

In a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Qatari emir said Doha had warned of escalation in Lebanon since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

1623 GMT –– Hamas' armed wing claims responsibility for shooting attack in Tel Aviv

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has claimed responsibility for a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed at least seven people, the group said in a statement.

1601 GMT –– US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran

The Biden administration over the next few days will focus its engagements with the Israelis to try to align its perspectives on any potential response to the Iranian attack on Israel, US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell has said, describing the current situation in the Middle East as "a moment of peril".

"I think we recognise as important as a response of some kind should be, there is a recognition that the region is really on a knife's edge, and real concerns about an even broader escalation or a continuing one," said Campbell, speaking at a virtual event by DC-based think-tank Carnegie Endowment.

1559 GMT –– Israel kills three civilians in Syria

Three civilians have been killed, and others injured in Israeli aggression on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood in Damascus, the SANA news agency has reported.

1552 GMT –– Iran fired about 200 missiles: Isreali army

Israel's army chief has said that Iran had fired about 200 missiles on Israel the previous day, updating an earlier figure of 180 reported by the military.

"Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at the state of Israel yesterday," Herzi Halevi said in a statement. Iranian state TV had earlier said 200 missiles were fired at Israel.

1526 GMT –– France recommends French nationals resident in Iran leave temporarily

France's embassy in Iran has recommended that French nationals who are permanent residents in the country should leave temporarily once international air traffic resumes, because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The message from the embassy, which also urged French nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, is similar to messages given earlier this year when tensions increased between Iran and Israel.

1503 GMT –– Hezbollah destroyed three Israeli tanks with guided rockets in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah has said it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with guided rockets in the Lebanese border town of Maroun al Ras.

1438 GMT –– Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire: PM

Lebanon's prime minister Najib Mikati has said Lebanon was in need of a ceasefire to end intensified hostilities between Israel and the group Hezbollah, saying around 1.2 million across Lebanon had been displaced by Israeli attacks.

"Stop fighting. We don't need more blood. We don't need more destruction," Mikati said in a briefing organised by the American Task Force for Lebanon, a US-based lobby group. "There is an immediate need for a ceasefire," he added.

1436 GMT –– Eight Israeli soldiers dead in south Lebanon combat: military

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in south Lebanon, the Israeli military has said in a statement.

1418 GMT –– Raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."

"Time is running out," he told the council.

1401 GMT –– UK charter flight leaves Lebanon, more planned in coming days

A charter flight taking British citizens out of Lebanon has left the country, British foreign minister David Lammy has said, adding that more such flights were planned in the coming days.

"The first charter flight taking British nationals out of Lebanon has now departed," Lammy said in a post on X.

"We have arranged another flight for tomorrow, and further flights over the coming days for as long as there is demand and it is safe to do so."

1345 GMT –– Germany, France renew call for ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

German and French leaders have renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, following their meeting in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Middle East tensions and other international issues, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

1334 GMT –– Israeli army admits Iranian missiles hit airbases

The Israeli army has confirmed that missiles launched from Iran on Tuesday evening hit its airbases.

An unnamed Israeli military source told Anadolu that "airbases were damaged in the attacks."

Refusing to disclose the locations of bases, the source said: “If we mention where the strike occurred, the enemy will simply know which elements were hit.”

The military source reported no injuries in the attack.

1326 GMT –– Türkiye's communications chief slams Israel for targeting journalists

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israel for targeting journalists covering the war on Gaza and Lebanon, citing recent incidents involving Turkish media personnel.

Altun said journalists face threats not only from Israeli security forces but also from "Israeli occupiers posing as civilians."

He highlighted a recent incident where an Israeli civilian harassed a Turkish public broadcaster TRT team during a live broadcast in Tel Aviv, attempting to stop their coverage.

1233 GMT –– At least two Israeli soldiers killed, dozens injured in Lebanon

At least two Israeli soldiers have been killed and two dozen more injured in Lebanon as Hezbollah confirms first face-to-face fighting with Israeli forces in Odaisseh, according to TRT World.

TRT World correspondent Priyanka Navani has more details from Beirut.

1211 GMT –– Blasts near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades: Danish police

Two blasts near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen were likely caused by hand grenades, a Danish police spokesperson has told a press conference.

1145 GMT –– Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike

A Lebanese soldier was injured in an Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement.