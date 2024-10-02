GOP Ohio Senator JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are engaged in their first and the only vice presidential debate, taking US election campaign to a key moment.

With just five weeks remaining until Election Day, both candidates face intense pressure to engage voters and solidify their party's positions.

Vance, aligned with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, represents the GOP, while Walz stands as the running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Clash over Middle East crisis

Both Walz and Vance when asked their first question about whether they would support an Israeli strike on Iran did not immediately start their response by addressing the question.

Walz attacked Trump mentioning his age and saying he was close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Vance said he would leave it to Israel to make the choice of how to respond and support US allies as they see fit.

Walz said that Iran was closer to a nuclear weapon than they were before "because of Donald Trump's fickle leadership."

Vance responding by saying, "Look, it is up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe, and we should support our allies wherever they are when they're fighting the bad guys. I think that's the right approach to take with the Israel question."

Early in the debate, Vance continually implied that Harris, as vice president, has been a primary decision-maker in the White House on issues such as immigration and the war in Gaza.

Rough patches

Both Walz and Vance tried to explain away past statements that undercut their credibility.

For Walz, it was media reports this week that he was not in Hong Kong in June 1989 during Tiananmen Square incident in China, despite having said several times he was there on a teaching trip. Walz was in Nebraska at the time and did not travel to Hong Kong until August of that year.