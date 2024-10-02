Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors to visitors in the southern city of Adana.

The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.

The event has been organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.