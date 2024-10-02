As the clouds of all-out war linger, following the Iranian retaliation against Israel, regional observers are debating ways Israel may strike Iran to dictate the terms of the ongoing conflict.

According to Drew Mikhael, a Research Fellow at Queen’s University Belfast, who looks at ethnic conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, Israel would need US approval before locking the Iranian targets

“180 missiles is quite significant – this is more significant than we had anticipated,” Mikhael tells TRT World, referring to the barrage of ballistic missiles Iran fired at Israel on Tuesday evening to avenge a series of high-profile assassinations by Israel.

“And if the US is working towards de-escalation at the UN conference with Iran, then that seems to be completely undermined right now,” he adds, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to attack Iran.

Although Iran has announced that its missile attack on Israel was over -- barring further provocation – US news website Axios cited Israeli officials saying Tel Aviv will launch a “significant retaliation” within days that could target oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic sites.

Fears that Iran and the US could be drawn into a regional war have risen with Israel's growing assault on Lebanon in the past two weeks, including the start of a ground operation there on Monday, while it continues to bomb Gaza since October 7 last year.

Washington said it would work with longtime ally Israel to ensure Iran faced “severe consequences” for Tuesday's attack.