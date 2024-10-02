WORLD
Israel bars UN secretary-general from entering country
Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday amid an escalation in fighting between its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2024

Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Many missiles were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.

Guterres on Tuesday issued a brief statement referencing only the "latest attacks in the Middle East" and condemning the conflict "with escalation after escalation". Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had sent troops into south Lebanon.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, said Guterres' failure to call out Iran made him persona non grata in Israel.

"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
