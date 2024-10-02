Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Many missiles were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.

Guterres on Tuesday issued a brief statement referencing only the "latest attacks in the Middle East" and condemning the conflict "with escalation after escalation". Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had sent troops into south Lebanon.