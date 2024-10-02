A growing concern over children’s well-being across Europe has placed the UK at the bottom of the rankings, amid what experts are describing as a “happiness recession” for British teenagers.

The latest Good Childhood Report 2024, published by The Children’s Society, reveals that 25.2% of UK 15-year-olds report low life satisfaction compared to a European average of 16.6%. Dutch teenagers have ranked as among the happiest in the world with just 6.7% reporting low life satisfaction.

“Alarm bells are ringing,” said Mark Russell, the chief executive of the Children’s Society.

Austerity, child poverty and deprivation

One of the most significant factors behind the unhappiness among UK children is poverty. The report notes that Britain ranks fourth in food deprivation, with 11% of 15-year-olds skipping meals due to financial difficulties.

The charity found many parents were struggling to provide basic necessities for their children, with just over one in five parents and carers finding it difficult to afford a hot meal daily, almost a quarter unable to buy a warm winter coat and just over a quarter struggling to provide daily fresh fruit and vegetables.

British girls are particularly affected, as are children from disadvantaged backgrounds, with food poverty highlighted as a key reason behind the poor wellbeing numbers.

Child poverty, defined as children living in households with incomes below 60% of the national average, has become a pressing issue in the UK. Data from the United Nations shows that the increase in child poverty in the UK has been the steepest among the 43 member nations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

From 2012-2014 to 2019-2021, child poverty rose by around 20%, leaving many more children in poor households by the start of this decade. Today, half of all children in the UK are unable to participate in school trips or similar activities due to financial pressures.

This situation has been exacerbated by a decade of austerity policies implemented by successive Conservative governments. A 2013 Oxfam study found that budget cuts led to the closure of vital social services like youth centres, further isolating young people and depriving them of safe spaces for social interaction.

Former UN special rapporteur on poverty, Philip Alston, has been outspoken about the damage caused by these cuts, which stripped back services that promote community cohesion, leaving many children vulnerable.