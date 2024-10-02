TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns harassment of TRT journalists in Tel Aviv
TRT reporters would continue providing coverage from Gaza and Lebanon despite Israel’s relentless efforts to obstruct reporting the reality, said Türkiye’s head of communications.
Türkiye condemns harassment of TRT journalists in Tel Aviv
The individual pressured the media crew to stop the broadcast, telling them, "Go do your job in Türkiye." / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 2, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, has condemned the harassment of TRT journalists during a live broadcast in Tel Aviv.

Altun stressed that Israeli authorities and settlers are targeting reporters who expose the region’s turmoil.

"Journalists who tell the world about the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon are targeted not only by Israeli security forces but also by Israeli occupiers disguised as civilians," Altun said in a statement on X following the incident.

The incident involved the TRT reporter Mucahit Aydemir and cameraman Omar Awwad, who were disrupted by an Israeli man, seemingly a civilian, while covering missile damage in Tel Aviv. Despite presenting press credentials, they were subjected to repeated harassment, with the individual urging them to “go do your job in Türkiye.”

Altun underscored that this was far from an isolated event, noting a pattern of obstruction aimed at silencing coverage of Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon. “Israeli forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who reveal the ongoing violence,” he said.

"To those who think they can hide the truth by trying to prevent journalists from reporting what is happening in the world: You will not succeed," said Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci of TRT while condemning the incident.

RECOMMENDED

'Total madness'

The provocation took a troubling turn when Israeli police detained the TRT journalists, not the instigator, prompting Altun to describe the situation as “total madness.”

"The fact that the Israeli police detained the TRT employees and not the provocateur and launched an investigation once again showed that Israel is going through a total madness," Altun stressed.

The head of communications noted that this harassment was not an isolated incident, pointing out that Israeli security forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who expose Tel Aviv's ongoing violence in Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon.

He vowed that, despite efforts to hinder their work, Turkish journalists would continue to report on the reality of the conflict, ensuring the world remains informed of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police