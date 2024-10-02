A recent investigation revealed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been operating a secretive program to train civilian volunteers in firearms, surveillance, and tactics used in raids against immigrants and the use of lethal force against people.

The program, known as "Citizens Academies", was revealed through thousands of internal ICE documents obtained by the Immigrant Defense Project and Organized Communities Against Deportations via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The whistleblower group has legal support from Beyond Legal Aid, Latino Justice, and the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Published on October 1, 2024, these documents detail the scope and operations of ICE's "Citizens Academies", which began in Puerto Rico in 2014 and expanded nationally in 2019.

Initiated in 2014 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the academies were "fully implemented" across ICE field offices during the Trump administration.

The first academy was held in New York City in 2017, involving 19 volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including law firms and financial institutions, rather than traditional vigilante profiles.

The program was paused in 2020 when ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) branch, responsible for arresting and deporting non-citizens, announced an academy in Chicago.

It remains unclear whether the program has resumed or not.

'Violent and racist'

According to an ICE spokesperson, Citizens Academies are still active nationwide. It is managed by Homeland Security Investigations, the ICE branch responsible for intelligence, international affairs, and surveillance.

Similar programs are being carried out by other law enforcement agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to comments made to Documented.

Internal ICE documents from 2022 detail the program's objectives, which include offering "a series of real-world experiences and investigative activities" similar to those performed by ICE agents.

The documents include detailed images showing where to strike with a baton or a weapon to cause harm to the human body.

The materials also contain presentations on firearm handling, including aiming at targets and proper shooting stances, with training involving military-style rifles.

In Atlanta, Citizen Academy drills in October 2019 included shooting at human-like mannequins with M4 assault rifles. Additionally, the training covers ICE's "use of force" guidelines, which encompass deadly force, with one slide suggesting the phrase "drop the gun" as a potential justification for lethal actions.