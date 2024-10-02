TÜRKİYE
Turkish video game sector eyes to cooperate industry giants in Japan
Bilkent Cyberpark leads Turkish firms to strategic partnerships with Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sega.
Turkish video game makers met Japanese firms to form strategic partnerships aimed at increasing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 2, 2024

Turkish video game companies are moving towards entering the Japanese market through collaborations with key players in the Japanese video game sector, including Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Deluxe Games Inc., according to a sector representative.

Faruk Inaltekin, general manager of Bilkent Cyberpark, said that the Ankara-based technopark organises annual international programs for its tech firms, which include around 320 Turkish software and hardware companies.

Inaltekin noted that their international initiatives focus heavily on gaming due to the industry's rapid global growth in recent years.

He highlighted that Bilkent Cyberpark participated in a gaming event in San Francisco, the US, in March and hosted a booth featuring Turkish game developers at Gamescom in Germany in August.

Last month, the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum events were held in Tokyo and Chiba, bringing together Turkish and Japanese video game companies to explore collaboration opportunities."

At the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum, Turkish firms engaged in over 200 meetings with investors and industry leaders, including Sega, to explore cooperation opportunities.

At the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum, Turkish firms engaged in over 200 meetings with investors and industry leaders, including Sega, to explore cooperation opportunities.

The event provided participating companies with insights into the global gaming industry and marketing strategies, particularly for entering the Japanese market, where gaming culture significantly differs from the West.

Inaltekin added that Bilkent Cyberpark plans to continue organising such programs to enhance the competitiveness of Turkish video game firms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
