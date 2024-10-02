Nine Turkish non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will send a humanitarian aid ship to Lebanon to help its people in the face of continuing devastating attacks by Israel.

At a press conference in Istanbul on Wednesday, representatives of the NGOs spoke about their aid to Lebanon.

Kemal Ozdal, head of the Istanbul-based Sadakatasi Association, said Israel continues to “write some of the darkest chapters in human history.”

By demolishing homes in Gaza, the occupiers have made it increasingly difficult for at least 2 million displaced civilians to access shelter, food, education, and health care, he said, referring to Israel’s nearly year-long assault on the enclave.

Ozdal said that the ship will carry approximately 80 containers of 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people.

The first ship is expected to arrive in Lebanon within a week, he added.