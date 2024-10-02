TÜRKİYE
Turkish NGOs to send 1,300 tonnes of aid to Lebanon
First aid ship expected to arrive in Lebanon within week, says head of Sadakatasi Association.
 Israel has launched massive airstrikes across Lebanon, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring over 2,950 others.
By Meryem Demirhan
October 2, 2024

Nine Turkish non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will send a humanitarian aid ship to Lebanon to help its people in the face of continuing devastating attacks by Israel.

At a press conference in Istanbul on Wednesday, representatives of the NGOs spoke about their aid to Lebanon.

Kemal Ozdal, head of the Istanbul-based Sadakatasi Association, said Israel continues to “write some of the darkest chapters in human history.”

By demolishing homes in Gaza, the occupiers have made it increasingly difficult for at least 2 million displaced civilians to access shelter, food, education, and health care, he said, referring to Israel’s nearly year-long assault on the enclave.

Ozdal said that the ship will carry approximately 80 containers of 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people.

The first ship is expected to arrive in Lebanon within a week, he added.

Towards a regional war

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The top leadership of Hezbollah was killed in the Israeli assaults, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,600 people, most of them women and children.

​​​​​​​The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
