Israeli army has confirmed that several of its airbases were struck during Iran's massive ballistic missile assault on the US-backed country, signalling a significant escalation in the already volatile Middle Eastern tensions.

According to Israeli media, authorities confirmed on Wednesday that some airbases were struck, resulting in damage to office buildings and maintenance areas.

Israel said its air force continued its strikes on Lebanon and besieged Gaza without interruption.

On Tuesday night, Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, triggering a wave of air defence responses from Israel and US.

Satellite images released on Wednesday suggest the Iranian strikes inflicted damage on Israeli bases.

Photos of Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel — home to the advanced F-35 fighter jets — show a large hole in the roof of a hangar and debris scattered around the site. It remains unclear whether any aircraft were present at the time.

Moreover investigations by independent investigative collective Bellingcat revealed that multiple warheads landed near key Israeli airbases, including Nevatim in the south and Tel Nof in central Israel.

Footage from Tel Nof also suggested possible secondary explosions, since fuel or ammunition may have been hit.

In northern Tel Aviv, warheads reportedly fell close to Mossad headquarters, though they failed to cause significant damage. One video shows a large crater around 500 yards from the intelligence agency’s offices.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed to have used its Fattah missiles, describing them as capable of reaching Mach 15 and posing a new challenge to Israeli missile defence systems. However, Israel's military dismissed these claims.

Nevertheless, Israeli authorities played down the overall impact of the strikes, claiming that a significant number of missiles were intercepted with the assistance of the ally United States.