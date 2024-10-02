OpenAI has closed a multi-billion dollar funding round, the company announced, as the ChatGPT-maker seals its place as the world leader on artificial intelligence (AI).

The company, founded in 2015 and led by Sam Altman, said on Wednesday that the investors pumped in $6.6 billion, propelling OpenAI to a staggering $157 billion valuation.

The landmark injection of cash made OpenAI one of the world's most valuable privately run tech companies, on the same level as SpaceX or TikTok parent ByteDance.

"The new funding will allow us to double down on our leadership in frontier AI research, increase compute capacity, and continue building tools that help people solve hard problems," OpenAI said in a blog post.

The investment was confirmed by Thrive Capital, the leading investor of the round.

Investors also include Microsoft, chip-making juggernaut Nvidia, Tiger Global and MGX, an investment firm controlled by the United Arab Emirates, reports said.

OpenAI has become one of the most successful startups in Silicon Valley history, propelled to the headlines in 2022 when it released ChatGPT, its generative AI chatbot.

The app was one of the fastest downloaded apps ever, with users getting their first glimpse of the power of generative AI that can churn out human-like content almost instantaneously on simple prompts.

The tech world sees generative AI as the next big chapter in innovation, on par with the PC or smartphone, that will increase productivity exponentially at the workplace and at home.