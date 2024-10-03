The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended that the US government designate India as a "country of particular concern" (CPC), arguing the religious freedom conditions in the country has continued to deteriorate under the Hindu nationalist government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The government reinforced discriminatory nationalist policies, perpetuated hateful rhetoric, and failed to address communal violence disproportionately affecting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Jews, and Adivasis (Indigenous peoples)," USCIRF said in its annual report on Wednesday.

The American federal government commission, citing local NGOs, said that in 2023 alone, 687 incidents of violence were reported targeting Christians, "who continued to be detained under various state-level anti-conversion laws."

It said in January last year, Hindu mobs attacked Christians in central Indian Chhattisgarh state, destroying and vandalising churches and attempting to "reconvert" individuals to Hinduism.

"An estimated 30 people were beaten for refusing to renounce their faith. The same month, two Christians were detained without bail, accused of forcibly converting individuals of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes," the report said.

"In June 2023, more than 500 churches and two synagogues were destroyed and over 70,000 people displaced during clashes in Manipur state," the US agency said.

USCIRF said that continued enforcement of the draconian laws such as Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws "resulted in the arbitrary detention, monitoring, and targeting of religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf."

Targeting media and NGOs

The US commission said that both news media and NGOs reporting on religious minorities were subjected to strict monitoring under FCRA regulations.

"In February 2023, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the FCRA license of the Centre for Policy Research, an NGO dedicated to reporting on social issues and state capacity, including discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities. Similarly, authorities raided the offices and homes of NewsClick journalists, including Teesta Setalvad for her reporting on anti-Muslim violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots," USCIRF added.

Citing 2019 abrogation of India-administered Kashmir's limited autonomy and its annexation USCIRF said, "Indian authorities continued to detain and harass Kashmiri journalists, religious leaders, and human rights defenders.

"Journalist Irfan Mehraj was arrested in March for his reporting on marginalised religious minorities," the report said.

The US agency said Indian Muslims and their places of worship continued to face violations throughout 2023, arguing several mosques were destroyed under police presence and Hindu vigilantes attacked Muslims under the guise of protecting cows from slaughter.

"In Haryana's predominantly Muslim Nuh district, communal violence erupted following a Hindu procession in July, where participants carrying swords chanted anti-Muslim slogans. A Muslim tomb and mosque were torched, resulting in the death of at least seven individuals, including Imam Mohammad Hafiz," the report said.