In a stunning diplomatic decision, Israel has declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a "persona non grata," effectively prohibiting him from entering the country.

The decision follows Guterres' call for urgent cessation of hostilities after Iran struck Israel with hundreds of missiles in what Tehran says was its retaliation to multiple Israeli assassinations, prompting Tel Aviv to warn of consequences, and raising possibility of a major war in Middle East.

We look at how Israel keeps targeting the UN chief, especially after Hamas resistance group's October 2023 raid on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and villages.

October, 2024: Israel labels Guterres 'persona non grata'

Israel decided to bar the UN chief from entering Israel, accusing him of being biased against the country.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he was declaring Guterres "persona non grata" and that he would be prevented from entering Israel, a decision that deepened an already wide rift between Israel and the United Nations.

September 2024: Israel accuses Guterres of failing to prevent Hezbollah attacks

Israel's defence minister accused Guterres of failing to prevent Hezbollah attacks on Israel after the UN chief said Lebanon was becoming a "nightmare" like besieged Gaza following Israeli air strikes.

"Mr Secretary General, the nightmare you speak of, is in fact a reality," Yoav Gallant said in a response to Guterres on X, adding "the reality is that Hezbollah has taken Lebanon hostage, and the UN is neither acknowledging their actions, nor fulfilling its fundamental obligation — preventing Hezbollah attacks and demanding the implementation of Resolution 1701".

It came after Guterres told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon".

Related Antonio Guterres is unfit to head UN, Israeli top diplomat alleges

March 2024: Israel says UN became anti-Semitic under Guterres

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Guterres, who decried the humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza, saying the United Nations has become "anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli body."