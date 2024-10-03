TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on voluntary return of Iraqi nationals
Agreement aims to address the issue of irregular migration from Iraq to Türkiye.
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on voluntary return of Iraqi nationals
The agreement marks deepening cooperation following a "historic" bilateral memorandum on security this August. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 3, 2024

Ankara and Baghdad have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens in Türkiye and increase cooperation to manage migration safely and sustainably.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro inked the agreement on Wednesday.

"As part of the memorandum of understanding, which aims for a more sustainable and secure approach to migration management, cooperation will be undertaken to effectively prevent irregular migration," the ministry said.

It will allow Iraqi nationals residing in Türkiye to return to their home country voluntarily.

“Within the scope of the memorandum, cooperation will be undertaken to combat irregular migration,” Yerlikaya said on X.

RECOMMENDED

Security and military cooperation

This August, the two countries signed what was deemed to be a "historic" agreement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on cooperation in security, military and counterterrorism.

The memorandum, the first of its kind in the history of Türkiye and Iraq, marked a significant step in bilateral relations.

The two countries are working to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation in the fight against terrorism — especially the PKK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police