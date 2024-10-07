Tawala, it's the Arabic for for 'it's too long', that's what everyone is saying. The bombings continue, people die every day. Everything has stopped functioning.

Many young people who used to walk to school each morning now form queues to collect daily food, water, and humanitarian assistance for their families. The tables of homes in Gaza once spread with Palestinian dishes served with a smile, have become empty. Cosy homes, always welcoming, are now cold tents that struggle against the weather to protect those seeking shelter inside.

Some 1.9 million people are currently displaced in Gaza, many of whom have already been forced to move multiple times over the past year.

There is no English equivalent to the Arabic word ma'jaat. The dictionary says "starvation," but it's more than that. No one can imagine the meaning of starvation in 2024, and no one can imagine that children will die of hunger and that people will be killed searching for food.

Leaving Gaza On March 6, my aunty phoned me in the morning. She said my name had been called at the border. I was on the list. I was allowed to cross into Egypt to continue my dentistry studies.

I was the only member of my family who would be going, my younger brother and two sisters stayed. It was important to my parents that I continue my studies, so that I can work towards a future.

But as I crossed that border, I realised I had left my soul behind. I'm now facing the world alone.

I feel overwhelmed that I left Gaza alone. I was escaping a dangerous situation in my country, but I don't live better here. Yes, I escaped danger, but I don't have a family here and I don't feel safe. Sometimes I walk in the streets, and I start to feel dizzy, so I call my family and tell them that I think I'm going crazy.

My birthday was bittersweet. It was in June I turned 20, three months after I’d left Gaza. Before the war, my mother would bake me a cake, there’d be decorations in the house, and gifts on the table. This year, it was the calls from all my surviving family members that lit my day. Despite their hardship, they still found a way to celebrate me. I missed them more.

I miss my life there, my university. The streets of the city weren't the best, but it was Gaza. I don't know what they do back home or if they have food on the table or if they are even alive.

I can smell death from here. I wonder if it's the smell of burned bodies floating through the air, able to cross borders without the right paperwork, or whether it's phantosmia - the hallucination of remembered smells.

But at other times, I get wafts of Gaza - the unique smell of people mixed with the smell of the sea.

Then there's the smell of food and spices, the smells of the old city of Gaza come back to me. It is a smell that you can never get rid of. In my mind, I walk through the alleys of the city while inhaling the smell of the cuisine that it is famous for, tasting the food from Souq al Zawiya Street, which is crowded with people on occasions like Ramadan, holidays and times when people are preparing for university and buying clothes, it is the place where you can find anything.

It's these memories that keep me going, but after a year of war, I fear we may lose Palestine completely. It's not just me, it's the fear that's coming to many Palestinian minds.

War is spreadingThe war is now spreading, it's in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon too. This is what scares us.

With the passage of time, Palestinians' dreams changed from returning to the homes left during the Nakba [catastrophe] to returning to the lost homes in Gaza. The dream of returning even there is now beginning to fade.

For the ones still there, I hear "we prefer to die under Gaza's dust, than to go out and live in any other country." That steadfastness is their strength.

Meanwhile I live a life of contradictions, which feels like a heavy burden. At university I interact with those around me, putting a smile on my face, as if everything is OK. But with every breath, all I think about is Gaza - my entire family is there.