The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unprecedented, with over 75 percent of all aid workers killed globally in the past 11 months falling victim to one brute state – Israel, which has been indiscriminately attacking Gaza’s civilian areas, targeting any moving object, including aid and rescue workers.

This alarming figure comes from the Aid Worker Security Database, which has documented more than 378 humanitarian worker deaths since October 7, 2023.

Of these, more than 294 deaths occurred in Gaza alone, a region comprising less than one percent of the world’s population affected by humanitarian crises, yet accounting for the overwhelming majority of aid worker fatalities.

Most of these workers, from renowned organisations like Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and World Central Kitchen, had followed strict security protocols.

These measures included providing GPS coordinates to Israeli authorities to avoid conflict zones and despite this, Israel has repeatedly targeted aid convoys, shelters, and facilities, indicating deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers.

Related This is why Israeli military is killing even foreign aid workers in Gaza

Disturbing pattern

Human Rights Watch has documented at least eight incidents since October 2023 in which Israeli military forces attacked aid convoys and facilities, after their locations were communicated.

One such incident occurred on November 18, 2023, when an airstrike hit an MSF convoy, killing seven aid workers – one of many attacks exposing how Israeli forces are intentionally targeting humanitarian operations.

In a similar strike on April 1, 2024, Israeli forces attacked a World Central Kitchen convoy, killing seven aid workers.

Following the attack, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés rejected Israel's position that the airstrike was a "regrettable incident,” and accused Israel of deliberately targeting the organisation’s workers, stating that the airstrike hit "systematically, car by car."

Israeli airstrikes have also had devastating effects on civilian shelters.

On September 11, 2024, an Israeli airstrike on a school used as a shelter in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killed 18 people, including six UNRWA workers and several children.

Related Amid Israel’s targeted attacks, aid workers strive to operate in Gaza

Unparalleled toll