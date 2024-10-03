Recent military escalations—from Gaza to southern Lebanon—and statements from key Israeli officials and ministers have prompted speculation that the idea of “Greater Israel,” regarded as fringe, seems to have found an echo in the rhetoric of Israel’s hard-right political factions.

The idea of Greater Israel, which envisions an Israel stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, encompassing parts of Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and beyond, has been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by proponents of the Israeli state. Historically, it has been cast as a tool of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric, designed to delegitimise Israel’s presence in the Middle East.

Ecaterina Matoi, a scholar at the Middle East Political and Economic Institute (MEPEI), argues that Israel’s current offensives, particularly its ground incursion in Lebanon, could be seen as part of a broader strategy aligned with the “Greater Israel” concept.

“Given what has been going on in the West Asia region since the beginning of the 20th century, the ongoing invasion of Lebanon may be interpreted as part of the implementation of the Greater Israel plan,” Matoi tells TRT World.

While the Netanyahu government has not explicitly endorsed such an agenda, Matoi suggests that the increasing involvement in neighbouring territories reflects an expansionist undercurrent.

Expansionist Assertions

Israeli rhetoric towards Lebanon, a sovereign state, has intensified.

“Lebanon, even though it has a flag and even though it has political institutions does not meet the definition of a country,” wrote Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, on X last month. He even went further suggesting that Israel needs “to recalculate a course regarding the border line with the entity that calls itself a state Lebanon.”

Chikli’s remarks, along with references to Syria and Iraq as “entities” rather than states, hint at a potential shift in how Israel views its borders—and the borders of its neighbours.

Without receiving much condemnation from the Western bloc, Chikli expressed that Israel can take over parts of Lebanon.

“In a broader view, both Syria and Iraq do not currently meet the definitions of a state,” he added, suggesting that current post-WWI Middle Eastern borders drawn by a British-French consortium called Sykes-Picot are not relevant anymore.

The idea of “Greater Israel” looms large in debates. Religious Zionists, some of whom believe that Biblical texts grant Israel a divine claim to vast swathes of the Middle East, continue to exert influence within Israeli politics.

The Netanyahu government’s actions and the rhetoric from its ministers suggest that expansionist tendencies, once dismissed as the stuff of conspiracy, may not be entirely absent from Israeli strategic thinking.

With ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, the notion of “Greater Israel” seems to be reemerging from the ideological periphery, raising uncomfortable questions about the future of the region’s borders.

This week, the Jerusalem Post, published an article titled:"Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?" The article has since been deleted.

What is ‘Greater Israel’ vision?

The idea of “Greater Israel” is rooted in ancient texts, but its modern political significance emerged with the rise of Zionism.