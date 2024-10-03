Ukraine's armed forces commander General Oleksandr Syrskyi has said he had ordered defences to be strengthened in the eastern Donetsk region, a day after Kiev forces announced they had withdrawn from the town of Vuhledar.

On Thursday, Syrskyi said on social media that he was working on "one of the hottest front sectors" with the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade.

He gave no details on the exact location but the brigade operates in the Pokrovsk front, an area of intensified Russian assaults.

"While working in the brigade, I made a number of decisions aimed at strengthening stability and effectiveness of our defence," Syrskyi said.

Russian troops are steadily moving forward in different sectors in eastern Ukraine despite Kiev's surprise incursion into Russia's western Kursk region in August that it was hoped would slow the advances.

More than 2/1-2 years into the full-scale war, Ukrainian troops are on the defensive. The Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday it was pulling troops out of the coal-mining town Vuhledar, a hilltop bastion that had resisted intense attacks following Russia's attacks on Ukraine in 2022.

Related Russia in complete control of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine: war bloggers

NATO reaffirms support to Ukraine