Britain has said it will give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal that would allow people displaced decades ago to return home.

Britain made the announcement on Thursday, but said that it will retain control over Diego Garcia, a highly secretive strategic airbase in the Indian Ocean jointly operated with the United States.

Diego Garcia was at the core of a long-running territorial dispute between the UK and Mauritius. Negotiations had ramped up in recent weeks ahead of the announcement.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal on Thursday, saying it would secure the effective operation of the airbase into the next century.

"Diego Garcia is the site of a joint US-UK military facility that plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security," he said in a statement.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said that the contested sovereignty of the islands and ongoing legal challenges meant the long-term future of the Diego Garcia site had been under threat.

"Today's agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security," Lammy said in a statement.

Expelled islanders

Britain, which has controlled the region since 1814, detached the Chagos Islands in 1965 from Mauritius — a former colony that became independent three years later — to create the British Indian Ocean Territory.