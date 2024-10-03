The multilateral Climate Investment Funds has said it would invest up to $1 billion to help accelerate the development of technologies to cut climate-damaging industrial sector emissions in developing countries.

Ahead of the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM15) in Brazil on Thursday, CIF said in a statement the money - funded through CIF's $8.6 billion Clean Technology Fund - would help decarbonise sectors such as cement, steel, iron and chemicals.

The group, which works with the World Bank and other leading international lenders, is an important cog in development finance as it is able to take on more risk and offer money at cheaper rates, which in turn helps other investors to join in.

They currently account for around a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, and demand is set to grow sharply by mid-century, in part because of the need for more of all of those materials in the shift to a low-carbon economy.

"The future depends on decarbonising heavy emitting sectors. To meet our climate goals, we need industry's emissions to decline by 20 percent by 2030 and 93 percent by 2050," CIF Chief Executive Tariye Gbadegesin said.