On Tuesday, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, targeting military installments in an operation called "True Promise 2."

The first "True Promise" took place in April, after Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The United States said this week's attack was "nearly twice the scope" of what happened in April., after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles on different cities and air bases across Israel.

Following the assault, Iran warned that if Israel decided to retaliate, Iran would destroy all Israeli infrastructure. Iran has justified the attack by saying that Israel has been threatening its own security, politics and stability in the last year.

Netanyahu's goals

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other political and military officials who were part of Iran's leadership suggests that Israel is trying to destroy Iran's network in the Middle East.

Additionally, Israel's aggressive attacks on Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon and recent invasion of the country send a clear message: after destroying Gaza and failing to achieve his goal of eradicating Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to extend the war to Hezbollah. And the third stage after going after Hezbollah is to attack Iran.

Iran's establishment seems to be well aware of Netanyahu's three-pronged strategy. Therefore it must have attacked Israel to challenge this plan, which aimed to reshape the Middle East, as Netanyahu claimed after Nasrallah's assassination.

Tuesday's attacks targeted military bases, but Iran's message was if any counter-action was taken by the Israeli government, there would be a strong response. Iran also sent a clear message to allies of Israel, that if Tel Aviv receives any kind of military support to harm Iran, Tehran would also retaliate against those countries - a message aimed at the United States in particular.

Iran threat

The million-dollar question now is: what will the response from Israel be? To answer this, it's important to remember that over the past 20 years, Netanyahu has considered Iran to be a core threat to his political and security strategy in the Middle East.