There's just a month to go before the United States holds its next presidential election. Early voting began in September, and at least half a million Americans have already submitted their ballots.

The general mood in the US is tense.

Domestically, it is contending with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as well as a port strike that threatens the recovering economy. Internationally, the US continues to support Israel's yearlong bloody campaign in Gaza, as well as its recent invasion of Lebanon and escalation with Iran.

With polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump neck-and-neck in the race to the White House, any foreign policy choices made this month could make all the difference.

Political fallout

Since last October, Israel's war in Gaza has levelled much of the occupied territory and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

This devastation and the lives lost as a direct result of ceaseless indiscriminate bombing should unquestionably be the paramount focus now and for the duration of this crisis.

But a secondary consideration is the ongoing political fallout from this war. These reverberations have certainly been felt within Israel and the broader region; arguably, however, it is the US political landscape that has witnessed the most tumult.

In particular, President Joe Biden's indelible link to the carnage that Israel has inflicted on the people of Gaza has frayed the Democratic electorate. Both young voters and Black Americans–two groups that the Democratic party cannot afford to alienate–have been among the administration's loudest critics.

Unsurprisingly, however, the communities that were the most vocal in their dissatisfaction were Arab and Muslim Americans.

Polling showed a precipitous drop in support for Biden in 2024, compared to 2020. Now that he's no longer on the ticket, have Muslims and Arabs changed their stance? The answer is complicated.

Ambivalent about Harris

When Harris initially became the Democrats' presumptive nominee for president, many Arabs and Muslims were willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. She was, after all, famously the first high-ranking official in the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire.

Moreover, she was generally regarded as having a more empathetic perspective when talking about the plight of the Palestinians.

The honeymoon period did not last all that long, however.

At a rally in Michigan (of all places) shortly after Biden stepped down from the candidacy, Harris was interrupted by protestors calling for a firm stance on Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, whom the vice president proceeded to silence in a rather condescending manner.

Even more disheartening was the campaign's refusal to let Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian Democratic state representative from Georgia, speak on the Democratic National Convention main stage in August.

She had planned to call for a ceasefire and also endorse Harris for president. This was the moment when many voters who were initially deferential became wholly disillusioned.

If Harris cannot see fit to grant even a symbolic gesture to those calling on the US to hold Israel to account, then how can voters of conscience trust that she will take substantive steps to do so when in office?