Friday, October 4, 2024

1736 GMT –– The death toll in Lebanon has surpassed 2,000 after nearly a year of cross-border fighting with Israel, according to a government statement.

Lebanese Minister of Environment and coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee Nasser Yassin said the overall number of deaths since October 7 has now risen to 2,011 with 9,535 wounded.

More updates👇

1841 GMT –– Israel should look at 'other alternatives than striking oil fields': Biden

Israel has not yet concluded how to respond to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, US President Joe Biden has said.

"The Israelis have not concluded what they're going to do in terms of the strike. That's under discussion. "If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The US is in "constant contact" with Israel, he added.

"They're not going to make a decision immediately, and so we're going to wait to see what they, when they, want to talk," the US president said.

1805 GMT –– Iran says its allies 'will not back down' in war with Israel

Iran's supreme leader vowed in a rare address that his allies around the region would keep fighting Israel, as he defended his country's missile strike on Israel.

Ali Khamenei's address in Tehran follows Iran's second-ever direct attack on Israel. It was also the first since exchanges of fire between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops escalated into full-blown war in Lebanon.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that was followed by the ongoing war in Gaza, Khamenei defended the Palestinian resistance group's actions and hailed its "fierce defence" against Israeli forces.

1717 GMT –– UN migration agency says 400,000 displaced in Lebanon

As many as 400,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon over the past two weeks due to Israel's attacks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“People continue to flee the hostilities in Lebanon, many seeking safety in overcrowded shelters,” the UN agency said on X.

It added that over 165,000 individuals are seeking refuge in 906 collective shelters across the country.

Highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis, the IOM called for international support, saying: "With the needs growing, we call on the international community's support to ensure the safety and dignity of displaced families."

1634 GMT –– Hezbollah rescuers say 11 personnel killed in south Lebanon

The Islamic Health Committee emergency service, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, said 11 of its rescue personnel were killed in Israeli strikes in south Lebanon.

In a statement, it said seven emergency personnel died in "direct Zionist aggression on emergency teams" at the Marjayoun governmental hospital, with four others killed in two attacks elsewhere in south Lebanon.

1632 GMT –– French minister heads to Middle East, Israel amid worsening crisis

France's Foreign Minister will head to Saudi Arabia evening, beginning a four-day trip that will end in Israel and the West Bank as Paris seeks to revive stalled diplomatic efforts in the region.

Jean-Noel Barrot will be in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan over the weekend before arriving in Israel ahead of Oct. 7 when Israel will mark a year since Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked the country, a French diplomatic source said.

He is also due to travel to the West Bank.

1629 GMT –– UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp

The United Nations condemned what it called an "unlawful air strike" by Israel on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian health ministry said killed 18 people the previous day.

"The strike is part of a highly concerning pattern of unlawful use of force by ISF (Israeli security forces) during military-like operations in the West Bank that have caused widespread harm to Palestinians and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure," the United Nations rights office said in a statement.

1628 GMT –– Civilian deaths in Lebanon 'totally unacceptable' – UN

The toll on civilians in Lebanon from Israel's war against Hezbollah is "totally unacceptable," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"All parties must do whatever they can at all times to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure that civilians are never put in harm's way," Dujarric told reporters.

1625 GMT –– Türkiye will not allow region to be torn apart: President Erdogan

Türkiye will not allow the region to be torn apart again with a new agreement like the Sykes-Picot Agreement that divided the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"A sinister plan being implemented will not be limited to Gaza, the (occupied) West Bank, Lebanon. You don't need a prophecy to see where the ultimate goal lies," Erdogan said at Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST in the southern Turkish city of Adana.

1531 GMT –– Spanish FM calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares issued a strong call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, warning that the region is on the verge of a full-scale war.

Speaking before the parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, Albares stressed that de-escalation in Gaza and Lebanon is critical to preventing further conflict.

"The war must end now," Albares said, urging all parties to halt hostilities. "An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon is essential. Israel's attacks on Lebanon have escalated tensions dangerously, bringing us to the brink of a full-scale regional war."

Albares highlighted that Israel's operations in Lebanon, a sovereign nation, underscore the need for compliance with international humanitarian law.

1521 GMT –– Japan evacuates citizens from Lebanon amid attacks by Israel

Japan evacuated its citizens from Lebanon amid attacks by Israel, according to a report.

Japan Defense Ministry sent its two military C-2 transport aeroplanes to Jordan to evacuate its citizens, Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency reported.

Japan evacuated 16 people, including 11 Japanese nationals, a foreign-born family member, and four French nationals. According to the Foreign Ministry, there were 50 Japanese nationals in Lebanon when Israeli strikes began.

1509 GMT –– Israel's evacuation orders in southern Lebanon place 'additional strain' on relief efforts: OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israel's evacuation orders in southern Lebanon place "additional strain" on relief efforts.

The new evacuation orders for areas above the Litani River and areas such as Al Bass, which hosts a Palestinian refugee camp, are forcing even more families to flee from areas previously considered safer, spokesperson Jens Laerke said in a written response to Anadolu's question.

"With displacement shelters already full and hosting large numbers of people, host communities receiving these new arrivals are overwhelmed," Laerke stressed.

"The orders are also placing additional strain on national relief workers and humanitarian organisations, as access becomes more difficult - and resources to provide shelter, food, and medical care are increasingly stretched thin," he added.

1503 GMT –– Fresh Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 29 Palestinians

The Israeli military strikes across Gaza killed at least 29 Palestinians, medics said, and sirens blared in southern Israel in response to renewed rocket fire from Gaza in the Palestinian enclave.

The new rocket salvoes indicated that Hamas-led factions in Gaza are still able to fire projectiles into Israel despite a year-long Israeli aerial and ground offensive that has turned wide areas of the enclave into wasteland.

1457 GMT –– Yemen’s Sanaa, Hudaida, Dhamar provinces hit by 12 US-British air strikes

Yemen’s Sanaa, Hudaida, and Dhamar provinces were targeted by 12 United States-British air strikes, according to Al-Masirah TV.

1454 GMT –– Over 6 percent of Gaza population killed or injured in one year: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) official said over 6 percent of the entire population of Gaza has been killed or injured as Israel's devastating military offensive in the Palestinian enclave nears one year.

"It has been 12 months, and the hostilities in Gaza continue to rage. Over 6 percent of the population has either been killed or injured, while at least 10,000 people remain trapped under the rubble, "Ayadil Saparbekov, the team lead for health emergencies at WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, told a press briefing in Geneva. Gaza's prewar population was about 2.3 million.

The healthcare system has "suffered immensely" from repeated attacks, and an ongoing shortage of supplies, medicines, fuel, and staff, Saparbekov said, adding that there have been at least 516 attacks on healthcare in Gaza, resulting in 765 deaths, since Oct. 7, 2023.

1445 GMT –– Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Israel: military

Israel's military announced that two of its soldiers from the Golani Brigade had been killed in combat, and two others severely wounded, in northern Israel.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shia armed factions, claimed responsibility for three dawn attacks, targeting sites in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

Israeli media reported that a military investigation had found that two soldiers were killed in a drone attack launched from Iraq.

1405 GMT –– Over than 2,000 sites hit during south Lebanon invasion

Israel announced that over 2,000 sites were targeted during its current assault in southern Lebanon.

1237 GMT –– Hundred rockets fired into Israel from Lebanon since morning

Israel has detected the launch of 100 rockets from Lebanon since this morning, with some of the rockets causing fires in the Galilee region, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The rockets, fired by Hezbollah, led to the activation of sirens across northern Israel.

Some projectiles landed in open areas, causing wildfires in parts of Galilee, although no casualties have been reported.

Separately, the head of the local council in Metula Settlement, David Azulai, stated: "Approximately 50 incidents of rocket and shrapnel landings were recorded in Metula over the past 24 hours," according to the daily Haaretz.

Azulai added: "Significant damage was caused to homes, playgrounds, courtyards, and essential infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies."

1211 GMT –– Lebanon ceasefire should be simultaneous with Gaza: Iran

Tehran backs efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in Beirut.

"We support efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it would be acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance, and thirdly, it would be synchronised with a ceasefire in Gaza," he said.