A group of 99 American physicians and medical professionals who volunteered to work in besieged Gaza have said they saw no signs of Hamas resistance activity in the enclave's hospitals, calling on the Biden administration to immediately cease military, economic and diplomatic support for Israel.

In a letter sent to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, the group, who collectively spent 254 weeks volunteering at Gaza's healthcare facilities, shared their firsthand experiences of the dire humanitarian conditions amid Israel's ongoing onslaught, saying they had "witnessed crimes beyond comprehension."

"We wish to be absolutely clear: not once did any of us see any type of Palestinian militant activity in any of Gaza's hospitals or other health care facilities," they said in the letter, which was published on the website "Gaza Healthcare Letters."

"We urge you to see that Israel has systematically and deliberately devastated Gaza's entire health care system and that Israel has targeted our colleagues in Gaza for torture, disappearance, and murder," they added.

The letter details the suffering of women and children in hospitals, including widespread malnutrition and a lack of essential medical supplies in Gaza.

They also cited a study published in the medical journal Lancet in July that said the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.

"Every day, I saw babies die. They had been born healthy. Their mothers were so malnourished that they could not breastfeed, and we lacked formula or clean water to feed them, so they starved," said Asma Taha, a pediatric nurse practitioner, as quoted in the letter.

"Gaza was the first time I held a baby's brains in my hand. The first of many," Dr Mark Perlmutter, an orthopaedic and hand surgeon, said in the letter.

Not 'accidental'