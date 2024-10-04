WORLD
Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials
October 4, 2024

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region, the emergencies ministry said on Friday, while another fire at a depot in the Voronezh region caused by a Ukrainian drone attack was also put out, a local official said.

In the Perm region, the ministry said the fire had covered 10,000 square metres and engulfed fuel tanks. Images posted on its official Telegram channel showed extensive damage.

The ministry said the cause of the blaze was being investigated. Nobody had been hurt, it added.

In the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said air defences had destroyed several Ukrainian drones but that nobody had been hurt.

He said firefighters had put out a small fire at an empty storage tank at a fuel depot which he said on his official Telegram channel had not been damaged.

