CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Over 1,000 killed, 740,000 displaced by floods affecting 5M in Africa: UN
Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have been the hardest hit, accounting for over 80 percent of the total affected population, The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says.
Over 1,000 killed, 740,000 displaced by floods affecting 5M in Africa: UN
Residents leave flooded areas in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria September 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2024

More than 1,000 people have died and at least 740,000 displaced as floods wreak havoc across West and Central Africa, affecting over 5 million people in 16 countries, the UN said on Thursday.

Most parts of the central and west African region as well as the Sahel have been experiencing severe floods due to heavy rainfall.

The countries of Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have been the hardest hit, accounting for over 80 percent of the total affected population, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In addition to the human toll, hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, and health care facilities have been damaged, with some half a million acres of farmland destroyed, threatening food security and increasing malnutrition, particularly in Chad and Niger.

The precarious living conditions are also raising the risk of waterborne diseases, such as cholera, spreading in Niger and Nigeria, the UN warned.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedOIC expresses solidarity with African countries affected by floods

Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator, has allocated $35 million to support the response in Chad, Niger, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Congo. However, additional funds are urgently needed, the UN stressed.

In Nigeria alone, Msuya allocated $5 million to assist 280,000 people with food, clean water, and shelter, as well as efforts to prevent cholera outbreaks.

The $927 million Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria is only 46 percent funded, officials noted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police