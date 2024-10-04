TÜRKİYE
With border security measures in place, negotiations are underway for Türkiye to procure F-16s and the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
October 4, 2024

Türkiye's security forces have "neutralised" 58 terrorists over the past week, including those operating across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

The targetted terrorist outfits include the PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG.

"The total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 has reached 2,107," ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk said at a weekly news briefing in capital Ankara on Thursday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

Akturk further highlighted that 463 individuals attempting irregular border crossings were captured last week. Additionally, 930 individuals were prevented from crossing, including 12 members of terrorist organisations.

Since the beginning of this year, authorities have captured 11,339 individuals attempting irregular crossings and prevented 79,635 from crossing.

Procurement of F-16s, Eurofighter Typhoon

Akturk further reported that talks regarding the procurement of F-16s between Türkiye and the US continue as planned. "There are no negative developments," he said.

On the procurement of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, he said technical-level work is ongoing. "We expect positive developments in this matter as well," he added.​​​​​​​

Türkiye is looking to buy 40 new F-16 jets and upgrade 79 older ones.

The deal has been delayed due to US congressional concerns over regional tensions and human rights issues.

However, the discussions are continuing, reflecting both sides' efforts to strengthen defence cooperation despite political differences.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
