Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which many historians have compared to the Warsaw ghetto uprising against the Nazi Germany, has changed everything except one thing: Israel’s penchant for mass slaughter.

In hindsight, as Gaza war completes one year, a significant shift has taken place at a global stage - despite Tel Aviv having the blessings of the US-led Western bloc, it has lost support and solidarity from a large number of countries, with many global leaders describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a textbook case of genocide.

“Israel has suffered significant reputational setbacks due to the overwhelming evidence of its atrocities, often gleefully acknowledged by its soldiers or leaders,” according to Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing.

Rajagopal tells TRT World that Israel has also lost moral legitimacy, which lies at the core of its global narrative. Citing legal setbacks at the ICJ and ICC, he says that there is a strong sentiment against Israel at the UN General Assembly.

The unprecedented surprise attack on October 7 quickly dismantled Israel’s carefully-crafted image of being an unparalleled military power in the Middle East, and resurfaced the question of years of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Now that 365 days have passed, Israel continues to be unhinged despite killing over 41,000 Palestinians, destroying much of Gaza and taking the war to Lebanon and Syria in constant violation of international laws and norms.

“The Global South is especially driving this sentiment. While Israeli leaders may dismiss these setbacks, these institutions represent the overwhelming mass of humanity and global public opinion is clearly against its extreme policies and actions,” says Rajagopal, who is a Professor of Law and Development at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Collapse of Israel’s narrative

Ever since carving out a state on what was Palestinian land, Israel has almost always justified its brutalities and military misdemeanours as acts of self-defence. And central to this narrative is Hasbara, a propaganda tool that manipulates global perceptions to avoid accountability for committing mass violence in Palestine and beyond.

From depicting Palestinians as aggressors to downplaying its own role in committing mass slaughter, Israel has invented various methods of manipulation to extend its occupation of Palestinian territories.

As a result, Western leadership has gone soft on Tel Aviv for the indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, allowing the Israeli state to shift the blame for civilian casualties onto Hamas by simply accepting unfounded claims – such as the assertion that the Palestinian resistance group uses civilians as ‘human shields’ in schools, hospitals, and neighbourhoods.

In the last 12 months of the Gaza war, however, Hasbara has failed to deceive the global community on the scale that, in previous years, allowed Israeli crimes against Palestinians go unnoticed, undercutting global outrage.

Andrea Maria Pelliconi, an Assistant Professor in Human Rights Law at the University of Southampton emphasises that Israel’s inability to align with international standards and human rights has led to a serious reputational decline, especially outside Western countries.

“Israel's reputation in non-Western countries has dramatically worsened. Non-aligned nations, even at the governmental level, increasingly view Israel as a serial violator of international law and human rights,” Pelliconi tells TRT World.

Israel’s genocidal actions that legacy media outlets in the West could no longer downplay, thanks to social media, has sparked a global awakening to the history of Israeli occupation and persecution endured by Palestinians.

“We are witnessing a global response to Israel’s activities, and the West is becoming increasingly isolated in its failure to acknowledge and understand this situation,” Pelliconi says.

Israel’s dehumanising language against Palestinians, such as calling them 'less human' or 'human-animals' – a rhetoric Israeli lawmakers openly used to justify their occupation and violence – has been rendered ineffective in the past 12 months.

Although Israel has been occupying the Palestinian territories since 1967, never before has there been a global awareness on a mass scale like that seen in the past 12 months, with solidarity protests erupting in several Western capitals and around the world, pushing political boundaries on the question of Palestinian freedom to new margins.

A pariah state

Israel’s industrial-scale violence in Gaza and beyond has led many countries to label it a pariah state, an outcast in international affairs.

Pelliconi says the growing dissatisfaction with Israel was evident during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent speech at the 79th UNGA, where a large number of global representatives walked out in protest as the Zionist leader spoke from the podium.