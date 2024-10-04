CLIMATE
Worst floods in years kill over a dozen in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Some houses have been reduced to rubble by landslides, in what appeared to be Bosnia and Herzegovina's worst flooding since at least 2014, when more than 20 died in floods.
Surging waters also triggered landslides that collapsed roads and hills, covering villages in mud and cutting off entire areas. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2024

Rescue teams have searched for those still missing after flash floods and landslides hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people and injuring scores more.

On Saturday, construction machines worked to remove piles of rocks and debris covering the central town of Jablanica after the rainstorm early on Friday.

Huge quantities of rain fell in the area around Jablanica and nearby Konjic, causing sudden floods that broke into people's homes as they were sleeping.

Surging waters also triggered landslides that collapsed roads and hills, covering villages in mud and cutting off entire areas.

Bosnian media are reporting that rocks from a nearby quarry fell on the village of Donja Jablanica, burying houses.

Alka Gusic, a resident of Donja Jablanica, lost her brother and his entire family while her own son was hospitalised. Overnight on Friday, she said, a frightening rumble woke her up from her sleep.

“I thought it was an earthquake,” said Gusic. She waited until morning to venture out. "I saw my brother's son being pulled out. He was lying on the ground – it was obvious (he was dead).”

“God help us," she cried. "I lost four of them, house destroyed completely, no one stayed alive, no one.”

Several still missing

Officials have said that at least 16 people are confirmed dead so far, including a baby. At least 10 are still missing while dozens are injured.

Rescuers sealed off Jablanica, banning any entry for outsiders while the search took place.

Some houses were submerged up to their roofs and as the water withdrew, rescuers could be seen walking over piles of rubble left behind.

Near the town of Konjic that was also hit by the storm, officials said some villages remained cut off on Saturday.

“Kilometres of roads no longer exist, and nearly all bridges have been destroyed,” Husein Hodzic from the local civil protection unit told regional N1 television. “There is no electricity, all power poles have been swept away. There are no phone lines.”

Bosnia's election authorities said local elections set for Sunday will be postponed in the flood-hit municipalities.

Human-caused climate crisis increases the intensity of rainfall because warm air holds more moisture.

This summer, the Balkans were also hit by long-lasting record temperatures, causing a drought. Scientists said the dried-out land has hampered the absorption of floodwaters.

Flooding was also reported in Croatia and Montenegro in the previous days but caused less damage and no fatalities.

