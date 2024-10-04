Rescue teams have searched for those still missing after flash floods and landslides hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people and injuring scores more.

On Saturday, construction machines worked to remove piles of rocks and debris covering the central town of Jablanica after the rainstorm early on Friday.

Huge quantities of rain fell in the area around Jablanica and nearby Konjic, causing sudden floods that broke into people's homes as they were sleeping.

Surging waters also triggered landslides that collapsed roads and hills, covering villages in mud and cutting off entire areas.

Bosnian media are reporting that rocks from a nearby quarry fell on the village of Donja Jablanica, burying houses.

Alka Gusic, a resident of Donja Jablanica, lost her brother and his entire family while her own son was hospitalised. Overnight on Friday, she said, a frightening rumble woke her up from her sleep.

“I thought it was an earthquake,” said Gusic. She waited until morning to venture out. "I saw my brother's son being pulled out. He was lying on the ground – it was obvious (he was dead).”

“God help us," she cried. "I lost four of them, house destroyed completely, no one stayed alive, no one.”

Several still missing