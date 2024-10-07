Gaza-based Palestinian businessman Raid Almuzayen was doing so well for himself that he would spare $100 every month for his relatives in need of financial assistance.

His small factory in Gaza City, which employed seven permanent workers, produced water- and moisture-proofing systems along with decorative insulating exterior coatings.

On his payroll were another 15 to 30 semi-permanent workers who helped install insulation systems in private and public-sector projects.

Then October 7 happened. And Israel invaded Gaza.

“Our factory was destroyed (in an air strike),” Almuzayen tells TRT World through an intermediary, conveying his thoughts in Arabic in a telephone interview.

In the haze of the war, he does not remember the exact date but believes “it happened (sometime) between December 2023 and February 2024”.

His life – like millions of others in the besieged enclave – came down crumbling overnight.

Almuzayen went from being a patent-owning entrepreneur earning about $1,500 monthly to someone living on humanitarian aid by international relief organisations.

His business mirrors the economy of Gaza – a once-bustling, densely populated enclave that has turned into a hellish landscape littered with twisted metal and concrete rubble and bodies of innocent civilians, men, women and children.

Three of every four Gaza residents are refugees in their own land, living as internally displaced people in tents or temporary shelters run by NGOs.

The unemployment rate has soared to 79 percent. Charity is trickling in, but it’s so little that the UN categorises the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million as poor.

According to Rami Alazzeh, an expert in conflict and development economics at the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Gaza is “almost fully destroyed”.

“Hospitals, schools, universities, basic infrastructure for water, electricity, all of that now in Gaza is destroyed,” he says.

A recent report by UNCTAD shows the war wiped out more than 86 percent of Gaza’s economy in just six months.

Gaza’s GDP—which measures the total value of all goods and services produced in an economy—dropped from $672 million before the war to a meagre $92 million at the end of March.

Up to 96 percent of agricultural assets—such as irrigation systems, livestock farms, orchards, machinery and storage facilities—have been “decimated”. Four of every five business establishments in Gaza exist no more.

Alazzeh says rebuilding Gaza would take “way more than the $40 billion” estimate that the UN experts issued earlier this year.

Assuming that post-war Gaza would still be under Israeli blockade with no integration with the occupied West Bank, it will take the area “centuries to recover” from Israel’s indiscriminate bombing, he says.

The number of dead and injured is as staggering as the economic devastation. Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 96,000. More than 10,000 people are believed to be buried under the rubble of bombed properties.

“Gaza will never recover and the people there will keep suffering… for centuries to come,” he says.

Expect no reparations

Ibrahim Awad, director at the Center for Migration and Refugee Studies at The American University in Cairo, tells TRT World he sees no possibility of Palestinians receiving any reparations for Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.