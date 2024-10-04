Armed men belonging to the Gran Grif gang have killed at least 70 people as they passed through a Haitian town with automatic rifles shooting at residents, a UN official said.

"We are horrified by Thursday's gang attacks in the town of Pont-Sonde in Haiti's Artibonite department," spokesperson for the United Nations' Human Rights Office, Thameen al Kheetan, said in a statement on Friday.

At least another 16 people were seriously injured in the attack in the early hours of Thursday, according to the UN, as gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles, forcing residents to flee their homes.

"This odious crime against defenceless women, men and children is not only an attack against victims but against the entire Haitian nation," Prime Minister Garry Conille said on X.

"Security forces, backed by our international partners, are reinforcing their intervention."

Gang blames residents for attack