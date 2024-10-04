Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent airstrike on the city of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, highlighting ongoing Israeli violations of international law in the region.

In a statement, Turkish foreign ministry expressed condolences for the Palestinian victims of the attack, while criticising Israel’s broader offensive in Gaza and Lebanon.

The statement emphasised that Israel's systematic violations of international law, particularly in the occupied territories, pose a significant threat to global peace and security.

"Every step Israel takes to eliminate the rights of the Palestinian people poses a serious threat to international peace and security," the ministry said.

Türkiye called on the United Nations and all international organisations to take urgent action to halt Israel’s illegal attacks and to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.