WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye denounces Israeli air strike on refugee camp in occupied West Bank
At least 18 people are killed by Israel on the Tulkarem refugee camp, marking the deadliest attack in the West Bank since 2000.
Türkiye denounces Israeli air strike on refugee camp in occupied West Bank
Türkiye calls on the United Nations and all international organisations to take urgent action to halt Israel’s illegal attacks. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 4, 2024

Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent airstrike on the city of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, highlighting ongoing Israeli violations of international law in the region.

In a statement, Turkish foreign ministry expressed condolences for the Palestinian victims of the attack, while criticising Israel’s broader offensive in Gaza and Lebanon.

The statement emphasised that Israel's systematic violations of international law, particularly in the occupied territories, pose a significant threat to global peace and security.

"Every step Israel takes to eliminate the rights of the Palestinian people poses a serious threat to international peace and security," the ministry said.

Türkiye called on the United Nations and all international organisations to take urgent action to halt Israel’s illegal attacks and to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

RECOMMENDED

Deadliest West Bank attack in 24 years

At least 18 people were killed in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem, the Palestinian health ministry said late Thursday, following an air strike that the Israeli military claimed killed a local Hamas leader.

A source within the Palestinian security services said that the air raid was the deadliest in the West Bank since 2000.

"Eighteen martyrs following the bombing of the Tulkarem camp by the occupation," the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike on the town in the northern West Bank, describing it as a joint operation carried out by the Shin Bet internal security service and the air force, according to a brief statement by the military.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police