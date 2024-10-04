Indian security forces have shot dead at least 28 Maoist rebels during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.

Friday's gunfight took place in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.

"Total 28 Maoist dead bodies have been recovered," Bastar region police chief P. Sunarraj said.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar said that one member of the Indian security forces had a "minor injury", was evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.

The battle occurred in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed at least 190 rebels this year, according to government data.

Related Is India's amnesty for Maoist insurgents entrapping civilians?

'Red Corridor'

Friday's clash was one of many this year, as India's government steps up its campaign against the remnants of a Maoist rebellion that began nearly 60 years ago.