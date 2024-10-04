Amid the deafening noise surrounding the ongoing crises in the Middle East - particularly escalating Israel-Iran tensions - one significant development has gone largely unnoticed: Israel's unprecedented decision to declare United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata."

While much of the world's focus remains on the broader regional conflict, this unprecedented political move by Israel has received relatively little attention, underscoring the deepening rift between the Israeli government and the UN at a critical moment.

On October 2, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz barred Guterres from entering Israel. This ministry said this was in direct response to the Portuguese diplomat's reaction following Iran's missile strike on Tel Aviv, in which he allegedly failed to explicitly name Iran or strongly condemn its actions.

Katz further accused Guterres of policies that, throughout the conflict, have effectively supported groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis - organisations Israel deems as terrorists - while now extending that alleged backing to Iran, which Katz called the "mothership of global terrorism."

The very next day, during a Security Council meeting, Guterres clarified his position: "As I did concerning the Iranian attack in April, and as it should have been obvious that I did yesterday (Tuesday) in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I strongly condemn Iran's massive missile attack on Israel."

Despite such a strong statement by Guterres, there has not been any response from Israel on this matter. Similarly, Israel's key ally the United States has also not officially commented.

Global isolation

However, the situation has sparked significant international attention and condemnation. More global leaders have been criticising Israel's behaviour and siding with Guterres.

France for example declared the decision as an "unjustified, serious and counterproductive" move. Similarly, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented this action and asked the Israeli government to reconsider it.

Indeed, this is a troubling escalation by Israel. Katz's reasoning - that Guterres failed to explicitly condemn Iran after a missile strike -seems more like an excuse to silence global critical voices rather than a genuine response to perceived bias.

Accusing a UN leader of backing terrorist groups is not only inflammatory, but also detracts from the broader goal of fostering dialogue and peaceful solutions.

In barring Guterres, Israel undermines the UN's role as a mediator, effectively isolating itself further from global conversations on peace and accountability.

Such actions not only weaken international diplomacy but also signal a dangerous trend: shutting out dissent rather than addressing grievances. This move risks deepening divisions, making already elusive prospects for peace even more distant.