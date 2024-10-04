WORLD
US strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
Al Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement, and residents say air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.
Residents said that the attack on al-Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 4, 2024

The US military has carried out 15 strikes allegedly against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport.

Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said Friday's targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities, but did not detail whether that included missile, drone or radar capabilities.

In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes took place at about 1400 GMT.

Strikes launched across Yemen

The Houthis have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, and residents said air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.

Strikes also targeted the south of Dhamar city and the southeast of the Bayda province, the channel added.

Residents said that the attack on the Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
