US President Joe Biden had terse words for his Israeli ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and said he didn't know whether the Israeli hawkish leader was holding up a Middle East peace deal in order to influence the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election.

"No administration has helped Israel more than I have, none. None, none. And I think Bibi should remember that," he said on Friday, referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname.

"And whether he's trying to influence the election, I don't know but I'm not counting on that."

Biden, in a rare appearance in the White House press briefing room, was responding to comments made by one of his allies, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who told CNN this week that he was concerned Netanyahu had little interest in a peace deal in part because of US politics.

"I don't think you have to be a hopeless cynic to read some of Israel's actions, some of Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions, as connected to the American election," Murphy said.

Biden and Netanyahu have long managed a complicated relationship, but they’re running out of space to maneuver as their actions on Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza diverge and their political futures hang in the balance.

For Biden, a diplomatic deal would help resolve a deep divide among Democrats over the war and shore up support for Vice President Kamala Harris, making one fewer global conflict for her to manage should she win next month.

Netanyahu has his own political concerns closer to home: His far-right coalition would abandon him if he stopped the war, and he could lose power and have to face his own legal problems. Israel has expanded its Gaza war into Lebanon now, creating further rifts between Democrats and Arab-American voters in US.

Netanyahu torpedeos Biden's truce deal