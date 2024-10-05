Tensions between the Pentagon and Israel are growing as US officials express mounting concerns over Israel's unpredictable behaviour in Lebanon, The New York Times has reported.

Israel's expanding war against Lebanon is fueling frustration, particularly over its emerging pattern of launching major strikes and land incursions without giving the US military a heads-up, the US paper reported on Friday, citing officials.

The US has a heavy presence in the region — aircraft carriers, fighter jets, destroyers — but as recent actions have indicated Israel's actions appear to be undermining American efforts.

Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and other officials have tried to balance containing the conflict and emboldening Israel, NYT said, citing a senior US military official said.

But Austin was "caught off guard" according to media reports when Israeli forces carried out the operation to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah, leaving US troops with little time to brace for potential Iranian retaliation.

According to officials, Israel informed the US only after the attack had begun, leaving Washington scrambling to respond.

The US has sent thousands of troops and significant naval assets to the region to deter Iran. However, this increased American presence now has Pentagon officials questioning if it's doing the opposite.

Many in the American defence establishment are also beginning to wonder whether the US show of force is unintentionally emboldening Israel to escalate its fight against Hezbollah.

One official cited by NYT said "it was easier for Israel to go on offence when it knows that 'Big Brother' is nearby."

Reinforcements: De-escalation or escalation?

In recent weeks US deployed more troops and equipment to the Middle East to protect its interests and allies. The goal: safeguard Israel. Protect American bases. Deter broader regional conflict.

But the Pentagon is split. Senior military leaders now question whether their presence is truly containing the violence — or fuelling it.