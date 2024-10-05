Washington DC — Iran's recent barrage of missile strikes on Israel have sent shockwaves across the Middle East and caused a seismic shift in the region's security as well.

With experts delving into Tehran's military capabilities and potential shifts in its strategy, there's a growing sense that the choice of targets will play a crucial role in shaping the outcomes of any future attacks.

"There are additional capabilities the Iranians could bring to the fight. However, the big strategic change would be if they decided to choose other targets and move from striking airfields and intelligence centres to striking cities," Fabian Hinz, a ballistic and cruise missiles expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told TRT World.

"Iran has invested in the development of ballistic missiles for almost three decades to compensate for its lack of an air force capable of confronting technologically superior adversaries like the US and Israel," he said.

Following the October 1 attacks, a substantial number of Iranian missiles managed to breach Israeli defences.

Satellite images published by the Associated Press show several Iranian hits on Nevatim Airbase . The Israeli army has confirmed that several IAF bases were damaged during the attack, which involved a little over 180 ballistic missiles.

"The amount of damage caused appeared to have been rather limited due to the missile's limited accuracy," Hinz noted.

While some damage was inflicted at Israel's Nevatim Airbase, it fell short of significantly impacting Tel Aviv's operational readiness.

Prolonged series of strikes

Tehran's shifting missile strategy is putting the spotlight on whether Israel can endure —should this escalate — a prolonged series of strikes.

Hinz, who also specialises in geospatial analysis, said that "Israel’s missile defence consists of a layered system," featuring Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow 2 and 3 to counter various missile threats.

However, he cautioned, "During an attack in which large numbers of missiles are launched simultaneously, missile defence systems might not cope with the challenge."