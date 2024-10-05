Top American officials dismissed appeals from several State Department officials to stop weapons deliveries to Israel, even amid escalating civilian casualties in besieged Gaza, according to a new investigation.

According to an investigative piece by ProPublica, which cited leaked emails and cables, when the Palestinian death toll stood at around 25,000 deaths in late January, US envoy to Israel Jack Lew urged the State Department to approve the delivery of 3,000 more bombs to Israel, arguing it wasn't possible the Israeli military would misuse the weapons.

ProPublica, a non-profit investigative journalism outlet based in New York,said the pressure to keep arms deliveries to Israel also came from US military contractors who manufacture the weapons.

"Lobbyists for those companies have routinely pressed lawmakers and State Department officials behind the scenes to approve shipments both to Israel… When one company executive pushed his former subordinate at the department for a valuable sale, the government official reminded him that strategising over the deal might violate federal lobbying laws," the ProPublica investigation said, citing leaked emails.

The US State Department's response to ProPublica article didn't address any of the highlighted issues, and only said that the US expects recipients of US arms to be compliant with international law.

An Israeli government spokesperson, however, slammed the article as "biased", saying it's trying to portray the US-Israel relations as "improper."

Despite documented reports and evidence of Israel deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the civilian sufferings, but said, "We started with the premise on October 7 that Israel had the right to defend itself."

Protecting Israel from scrutiny

The investigation also emphasised that the US embassy in Israel tries to protect Israel from scrutiny, with US diplomats in Israel refusing to take funds from the State Department's Middle East Bureau earmarked to probe human rights violations carried out by Israel.

"In most places, our goal is to address human rights violations," Mike Casey, a former US diplomat in occupied Jerusalem, was quoted in the investigation as saying.

"We don't have that in Jerusalem."