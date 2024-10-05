Western nations continue to provide strong political and military support to Israel, despite a genocide campaign, alongside international calls for a ceasefire, one year after Israel's Gaza invasion.

The US, UK, Germany, France and Italy, among other Western countries, pledged support for Israel's "efforts to defend itself and its people" following an incursion by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

Those nations, particularly the US and the UK, have consistently affirmed Israel's "right to self-defence" and promised to provide all possible assistance.

The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Oct. 18 that urged for a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza to allow aid delivery. Similarly, on Oct. 25, separate draft resolutions presented by the US and Russia on developments in the conflict were mutually vetoed.

The West also refrained from condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza and refused to call a clear "ceasefire" for an extended period.

The US vetoed a Security Council resolution on Dec. 8 that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

At a UN General Assembly special emergency session on Palestine on Dec. 13, a draft resolution presented by Egypt and co-sponsored by nearly 100 countries, including Türkiye, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, was adopted in a 153—10 vote. The US, Austria and the Czech Republic were among the countries voting against.

It was not until March 25 that the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with the intention of leading to a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

The resolution, prepared by temporary members of the Council, passed with 14 "yes" votes and an abstention from the US.

Intense military support

Western military support for Israel has remained substantial since the start of the current war.