BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Taiwanese Foxconn announces record-breaking 3rd-Q revenue
Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, Foxconn, has reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, fueled by strong demand for AI servers
Taiwanese Foxconn announces record-breaking 3rd-Q revenue
The company's strong performance exceeded market expectations and reflects the robust demand for AI servers. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 5, 2024

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, beat expectations to post its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter on strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Revenue for Apple's biggest iPhone assembler jumped 20.2 percent year on year to $57.3 billion.

"The result exceeded the company's original expectations of significant growth," Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday.

It was also ahead of a $55 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Strong AI server demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, said Foxconn whose customers include AI chip firm Nvidia.

For smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, there was a strong quarter-on-quarter growth thanks to new product launches, but its year-on-year performance was flat.

RelatedChip wars: The uncertain impact of US sanctions on China's tech surge

Over 10 percent rise in revenue

RECOMMENDED

The third quarter is traditionally when Taiwan's tech companies start racing to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors such as Apple for Western markets' year-end holiday period.

Total revenue in September alone reached $22.7 billion, up 10.9 percent year on year and the second-highest ever level for the month.

"Entering the peak season in the second half of the year, we anticipate our operation to gradually gain momentum," Foxconn said of its outlook for the current quarter.

"The fourth quarter is expected to be roughly in line with current market expectations," it added, without elaborating.

The company does not provide numerical forecasts.

Foxconn's shares have jumped 86 percent so far this year, outperforming by far a 24 percent rise for the broader Taiwan market. They closed up 3.7 percent on Friday ahead of the revenue data release, bucking a 0.4 percent fall on the benchmark index.

The company will report its full third-quarter earnings on Nov. 14. It has scheduled its annual Tech Day on Oct. 8-9, an event where Foxconn normally announces new products or partnerships.

RelatedIntel, US govt to finalise $8.5B in chips funding by year-end: FT
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support