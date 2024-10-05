WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel destroyed 79% of mosques, 3 churches during war on Gaza — ministry
Israeli forces have flattened 814 of Gaza’s 1,245 mosques and severely damaged another 148 during their intensified bombardment, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Gaza.
Israel destroyed 79% of mosques, 3 churches during war on Gaza — ministry
The collapsed minaret of Abdullah Azzam mosque leans against a house after an Israeli strike, in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, July 17, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2024

The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Gaza has announced that Israel destroyed 79 percent of mosques in Gaza during its genocidal war against Palestinians.

The Israeli army has flattened 814 of Gaza’s 1,245 mosques and severely damaged another 148 during its intensified bombardment, the ministry revealed on Saturday.

Along with the mosques, three churches were also destroyed, and 19 of the 60 cemeteries were deliberately targeted, the statement said.

The estimated financial cost of the damage to the ministry's properties is $350 million, it added.

The ministry also accused the Israeli army of desecrating graves, exhuming bodies, and committing brutal acts of violence against those who died, such as stealing their remains and mutilating them.

In addition to the destruction of places of worship, the ministry noted that 11 administrative and educational facilities under its authority were destroyed, accounting for 79 percent of such structures in Gaza.

RelatedWhy Israel continues to attack religious sites and symbols in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

'War of extermination'

The ministry said that Israeli forces killed 238 of its employees and detained 19 others during ground offensives in the territory.

The ministry condemned the attacks on Gaza's religious sites and urged the international community, including world governments and Islamic organisations, to intervene immediately to halt the "ongoing war of extermination."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas-led blitz last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,820 people have since been killed by the Israeli forces, mostly women and children, and over 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

RelatedIsrael wiped out 3% of Gaza's Christians since October 7 — Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support