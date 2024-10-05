WORLD
US orders migrants in 'parole program' to leave once 2-year permits expire
If referred for deportation, migrants and aslyum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela could face years of delays in the heavily backlogged US immigration courts.
Despite the upcoming expiration deadlines, the parole program will continue to admit up to 30,000 new applicants per month, according to officials. / Photo: AP / AP
October 5, 2024
October 5, 2024

Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who entered the US through a "parole program" must leave the country when their two-year permits expire if they do not secure another legal way to stay, the Biden administration has said.

Under the controversial mass parole program, migrants who meet certain criteria could fly into US ports of entry and receive work permits and authorisation to legally remain in the country for two years.

Migrants were also able to extend their parole terms, until the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced this change on Friday.

“This two-year period was intended to enable individuals to seek humanitarian relief or other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible, and to work and contribute to the United States,” a USCIS spokesperson said in a statement.

“Those who do not have pending immigration benefits or who have not been granted an immigration benefit during their two-year parole period will need to depart the United States prior to the expiration of their authorised parole period or may be placed in removal proceedings after the period of parole expires.”

Now migrants enrolled in the program will have to either self-deport or face removal proceedings once their permit expired.

The initiative allegedly aimed to reduce irregular border crossings, which officials say has been successful with a drop of 99 percent since the program began in 2022 for Venezuelans and 2023 for the other nationals.

RECOMMENDED

An official familiar with the program told the daily that only a small percentage of participants are likely at risk of losing their parole status after two years.

Critics point out that parole is often a temporary solution and does not provide a pathway to permanent residency, leaving migrants in a state of uncertainty about their future.

If referred for deportation, these people could face years of delays in the heavily backlogged US immigration courts.

Despite the upcoming expiration deadlines, the parole program will continue to admit up to 30,000 new applicants per month, according to officials.

