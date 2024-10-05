Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended a ceremony seeing off a Turkish vessel embarking on its latest energy research mission, bound for the waters off Somalia.

"The Oruc Reis, which has provided important services to our country since 2017, will now do seismic activities in Somalia across three licensed areas, each representing 5,000 square kilometres," Erdogan said on X.

The Oruc Reis will do seismic surveys in Somali waters under an agreement signed in March between Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and Somalia’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The ship began its journey on Saturday through the Istanbul Straits at around 11 am (0800GMT) after entering from the Black Sea, making its way past the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, where the ceremony took place at 2.30 pm (1130GMT).

Erdogan greeted the ship’s crew. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also attended the ceremony.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Somalia later this month to do seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses, said a ministry statement.

The vessel will sail through the Mediterranean to the Suez Canal and go through the Red Sea.

The ship will be accompanied by two Turkish naval frigates, as well as the Zaganos Pasa Support Ship, Sancar Platform Support Ship, and Ataman Tracking Ship.

It will carry out 3-D seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia.