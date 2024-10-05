TÜRKİYE
Israel uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation —President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan criticises Israel for exploiting conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Iran to legitimise its occupation and invasion policies.
Stressing Türkiye’s stance, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support Gaza with all possible means. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of using regional conflicts as pretexts to justify its escalating "occupation and expansion."

“Yemen, Syria, and Iran are merely excuses,” Erdogan said on Saturday. “The Israeli government produces new justifications daily to legitimise its occupation and invasion policies,” he added, speaking at a governing AK Party event in Istanbul.

Erdogan said Western nations are ignoring Israel's actions due to guilt over the Holocaust. He called on Israel’s unconditional supporters to act "rationally" and stop enabling its actions.

Erdogan also underlined the Palestinian resistance to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians since last October 7, nearly a year ago, when Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza began.

“Our brothers in Gaza have been resisting Zionist occupiers heroically for 364 days despite all hardships,” he said.

Stressing Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support Gaza with all possible means.

“We stand firmly in the same place today as we stood on the first day. We defend the same values today that we defended on the first day,” he said.

Türkiye never hesitates to say the same things at the podium of the UN as it tells the domestic public, Erdogan added.

​Türkiye is the only state to impose economic sanctions on Israel, he said.​​​​​​​

