Nearly half of Gaza's population is under the age of 18 years old. Amid devastating personal losses since Israel's war on the enclave began in October, many Palestinian youth have emerged as a powerful force for change and community support.

One example is the Humanitarian Youth Group Palestine (HYGP), which was established in 2022 by ActionAid Palestine (AAP), a global justice federation.

Comprising 11 young Palestinians, the HYGP has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in Gaza, providing crucial aid and advocating for their communities.

Walaa, a HYGP volunteer, describes her daily routine to AAP: "We visit shelters to assess needs and raise funds for crucial items. We also organise recreational activities for traumatised children."

Despite personal losses, Walaa remains committed: "These conditions motivate me to continue my volunteerism and draw smiles to the faces of our children and elderly."

Riham Jafari, Coordinator of Advocacy and Communication at ActionAid Palestine, told TRT World that youth movements have long played a role in Palestinian society.

"They aimed to strengthen the resilience of the community and social cohesion by responding to their needs. They promote the Palestinian identity by defending their land, voluntary work, responding to emergency needs, and building their society," she said.

Youth networks also face significant dangers.

"Despite movement restrictions, continuous attacks, killings, and the ongoing illegal occupation, youth networks remain resilient, driven by cooperation, voluntary work, and a shared commitment to unity, national aspirations, and independence," Jafari said.

Resilience amid ruins

The scale of destruction in Gaza in the past year has been staggering. According to ActionAid Palestine, at least 38,000 Palestinians, including more than 15,000 children, have been killed since October 7.

Nearly 85 percent of Gaza's 2.1 million people have been displaced.

Yet, in the midst of this destruction, youth networks are proving invaluable in sustaining social cohesion.

Khalid, another HYGP volunteer, has been coordinating food distribution and organising activities for children. He said young people are uniquely positioned to lead humanitarian efforts.

"We have good knowledge of social dynamics, geography, available resources, and social networks. We can help our country prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises," he said.

Jafari highlighted the tangible impact of these youth networks.

"Since October 7, our youth network effectively gathers help and donations for the people in Gaza. They reach out to donors to respond to the needs of those displaced families and marginalised groups," she explained.

In 2021, following a previous war in Gaza, the youth group launched an initiative collaborating with other organisations to provide crucial support.

'Identity through action'

These youth-led initiatives are not just about providing immediate aid; they're also about preserving and strengthening Palestinian identity, as Jafari described.

She stressed the importance of establishing volunteer platforms in every Palestinian city.

"This will increase initiatives in volunteering, advocacy, responding to emergency needs, and building Palestinian society through humanitarian work, and crisis intervention," she said.